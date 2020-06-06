Throwback: Amitabh Bachchan & Madhuri Dixit never worked together in any film & the reason will shock you

This is a very shocking fact that the audience never witnessed Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit sharing the screen space together. Read further to know the reason behind the same.

Amitabh Bachchan and are two of the most beloved celebrities of the Bollywood film industry. The two of them have their respective fan bases and they receive the same amount of love and support from the audience even now. However, the shocking part here is that these two stars never worked together in any film. Yes, you heard it right. So, what stopped them from collaborating together? Well, the reason behind the same is even more shocking.

This dates back to the time when Madhuri made her debut in Bollywood back in the 80s. However, she could not taste success during her initial times. In fact, none of the actors were willing to work with her back then. It was during that time when Anil Kapoor came to the forefront and did some movies with her that include Beta, Tezaab, Hifazat, Parinda, and many others. All these movies became super hits and Madhuri was termed a superstar thereafter.

Finally, she did get an offer to feature opposite Amitabh Bachchan in a movie. However, Anil Kapoor stopped her from accepting the proposal post which she had to drop the project. It is said that the actor had become possessive about Madhuri back then. This is the reason why Madhuri never featured with Big B in any film. However, post this incident, the actress never appeared in any film with Anil Kapoor also. It was only last year that the two of them collaborated once again for Total Dhamaal.

