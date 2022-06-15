THROWBACK: Anil Kapoor's advice for Katrina Kaif during Humko Deewana Kar Gaye shoot that left her amazed

Katrina Kaif doesn’t need an introduction. She made her debut with the 2003 release Boom which was a commercial failure but that didn’t stop the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress and she went on to star in movies like Sarkar, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Race, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, etc. In fact, in her career of almost two decades, Katrina has come a long way and has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. Katrina has been an inspiration for her fans.

Anil Kapoor’s advice for Katrina

To note, Katrina has worked with several actors in her career so far and the diva feels blessed about it. And as the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress continued to prove her mettle on the big screen, we have got our hands on a throwback interview of Katrina wherein she got candid about her success mantra. Talking to PTI, the Welcome actress recalled million-dollar advice given to her by Anil Kapoor while they were shooting for the 2006 release Humko Deewana Kar Gaye which also featured Akshay Kumar in the lead. Katrina stated that Anil told her that focus and concentration are very important in life. “During the shooting of Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Anil used to tell and teach me as to how concentration and focus are important things in an actor's career. This is one thing that I will not forget and feel that will flourish my career,” Katrina was quoted saying. To note, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye marked Katrina’s first collaboration with both Akshay and Anil. Later, Katrina shared the screen with Anil again in Welcome, Race, etc.

Katrina Kaif’s upcoming movies

Talking about the work front, Katrina is currently looking forward to the release of the much-awaited third installment of the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The espionage drama will feature Katrina and Salman reprising their respective roles of Zoya and Tiger while Emraan will be seen in the role of the lead antagonist. Katrina will also be seen collaborating with Ali Abbas Zafar for a superhero film which is tentatively titled, Super Soldier, and the actress-director duo are expected to begin working on it by the end of 2022. Talking about the movie, a source had told Pinkvilla that the superhero film will be made on a massive scale and Ali has some local and international locations in the mind for the shooting. However, he will start working on it after wrapping his project with Shahid Kapoor.

This isn’t all. Katrina will also be trying her hand at the horror-comedy genre for the first time with Gurmmeet Singh’s Phone Bhoot which will also feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead. The movie will mark Katrina’s first collaboration with Siddhant and Ishaan and the Gully Boy actor is all praises for her. Talking about his experience of working with Katrina, Siddhant told Pinkvilla, “It was fun, she's a bro! She gets all the jokes and humour. She is very chilled. And I got to learn a lot from her. Had a very good experience”. Are you excited about Katrina Kaif’s upcoming movies? Let us know in the comment section below.

