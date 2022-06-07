THROWBACK: Anushka Sharma on animal-themed nursey for daughter Vamika: We want her to bond with animals too

Anushka Sharma is one of the most successful Indian actresses with a career spanning almost a decade and a half. She has worked in iconic Indian films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, PK, Sanju, NH10, Phillauri among others. She also ventured into production with her production house Clean Slate Filmz and produced content like Bulbbul and Paatal Lok which were critically acclaimed. She eventually left so that she could focus on her acting career and fulfill her duties as a mother.



Earlier, Vogue India interviewed Anushka Sharma when she was in her last stretch of pregnancy with daughter Vamika. In the throwback interview, when she was asked about the animal-themed nursery that they were planning to accommodate in their new house, the actress said that she just wanted to be prepared. She continued, “Everything is slower because of the times we are living in and I don’t like to rush things. This time in my life, even more so. I want the nursery to be very calm. It’s the place where you spend the most amount of time, where you are bonding with your baby, so it has to be peaceful.”

Anushka also talked about the love both Virat and her shared for animals. She told, “Both Virat and I love animals and we want our baby to have that bond too. They are a big part of our lives and we really believe they can teach kindness and compassion to children.”

The Sultan actress candidly talked about what it felt like, during pregnancy. She told that she was more connected to her body and to all that was happening. She was mind-boggled to see the changes inside her. Now, little Vamika is almost a year and a half, and the family of three lives happily together.

Talking about her Bollywood career, Anushka Sharma had taken a break from acting in 2018 and was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial titled Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Now, she is making her comeback into movies with a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami titled Chakda ‘Xpress. The shooting for the film is underway.

