Throwback: Anushka Sharma dazzles as a new bride with Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra from Virushka’s reception

Anushka Sharma is looking phenomenal as a newly wed bride standing with husband Virat Kohli and fellow RCB player Yuzvendra Chahal from their Mumbai wedding reception.

Prolific Indian batsman and captain Virat Kohli married a long-time girlfriend and one of the most successful actresses in Hindi cinema in December 2017. The couple got married in a hush-hush ceremony in Italy with only friends and family around. What looked like a fairytale wedding generated a lot of fan frenzy in India and especially amongst Bollywood when many celebs showered praises on the couple. Virat and Anushka did multiple receptions in the country and the most infamous one was in Mumbai with who’s who of Bollywood and Indian cricket fraternity.

The likes of SRK came to the reception and danced with Virat to throw his light in the celebration. Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal who plays under the captaincy of Virat Kohli in RCB shared a picture on his Instagram handle where he is standing with the power couple as all three of them smile for the camera. Anushka is looking like a bride from heaven wearing a brown Indian dress though Virat preferred to go for a pink shirt and white trousers. The couple has completed three glorious years of union and recently got blessed with a baby girl.

Virat and Anushka became proud parents of their baby daughter Vamika who was recently spotted at Mumbai airport in the arms of Anushka. Virat and Anushka recently came to Mumbai as Virat and his team will be playing further matches in the city. Anushka on the other hand has not announced a film as an actress after 2018 Zero but she is actively working as a producer behind many projects including Sakshi Tanwar led Mai and Tripti Dimri led Qala.

