Throwback: Anushka Sharma opens up on life after marrying Virat Kohli; Says ‘We find solace in one another’

Anushka Sharma had broken a million hearts when she had tied the knot with Virat Kohli in December 2017. The power couple took the plunge after dating each other for a while and have been dishing out major relationship goals. It is always a treat to watch Virat and Anushka, fondly known as Virushka, together and their social media posts often take the internet by a storm. While it’s been over four years since Virushka had tied the knot, we got our hands on Anushka’s throwback interview wherein she was quizzed about her life after marrying Virat.

During her conversation with Filmfare, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress was all praises for the renowned Indian cricketer and called him her best friend and confidant. She said, “I’m married to my best friend. I’m married to my confidant. I’m married to someone I love so dearly just because of the human being that he is. You talk about being misunderstood in life and then you meet someone, who understands you completely. Then the world doesn’t exist. So for him and me, when we’re together, the world ceases to exist. We find solace in one another because of the similarities we share as people. Even when we were dating each other, it was the same thing. I feel extremely happy because he’s my family”.

As of now, Anushka and Virat, who became proud parents of a baby girl Vamika last year, are gearing up for their little princess’ first birthday. Besides, the actress had also made the headlines as she had announced her comeback with cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s biopic Chakda Xpress.