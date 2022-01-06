Throwback: Anushka Sharma reveals why she chose to marry Virat Kohli before turning 30

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most talked about couples in the industry and they never miss a chance to dish out major relationship goals. The power couple had tied the knot in 2017 after dating each other for a while. In fact, Anushka and Virat’s wedding also made the news as the Band Baaja Baaraat actress had tied the knot at the peak of her career and that too before hitting the age of 30. While her decision raised a lot of eyebrows, Anushka has a valid explanation for the same.

We have got our hands on a throwback interview wherein she was seen getting candid about taking the plunge before crossing 30. Talking about the same, Anushka said, “Our audience is way more evolved than our industry is. Audiences are just interested in seeing actors on screen. They don't care about your personal lives, whether you're married or whether you're a mother. We need to get out of this headspace. I got married at 29, supposedly young for an actress. But I did it because I was in love. And I am in love”.

Furthermore, Anushka had also stated that marriage was a natural progression for them. “I've always stood for women being treated equally. So, I wouldn't want to experience the most beautiful moment of my life with fear in mind. If a man doesn't think twice before getting married and continues to work, then why should a woman think about it? I'm happy that more actresses have got married. People in love are going out there and expressing it. It's so beautiful to see happy couples together,” she added.

Meanwhile, speaking about the front, Anushka Sharma made the headlines after she had announced her comeback with Chakda Xpress. The movie is inspired by the life of the former captain of the Indian women cricket team Jhulan Goswami.