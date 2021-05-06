Throwback: Anushka Sharma’s ‘sun kissed’ PIC holding a cute yellow umbrella will mellow your mid week blues

Anushka Sharma’s picture on Instagram where she is standing with a cute yellow umbrella on a sunny day is what the doctor ordered during the mid-week blues.

’s Instagram is reflective of her personal and professional lives as well. She often shares pictures with Virat Kohli and also her newborn daughter. Anushka is one of the few celebrities who don’t only use her social media footprint to promote her films or business ventures but has also made a relationship with her fans by showing her life behind the glamorous curtains. Recently she made the news when she returned back to her place after months of being with her husband Virat Kohli considering that the IPL 2021 has been suspended and the couple will be now living at their home.

Anushka had shared a picture on Instagram where she is looking ravishingly cute holding a bright yellow umbrella in her hand and posing while smiling for the camera. The picture seems to be taken right in the middle of the afternoon and she captioned the picture by writing, “Sunny day” with multiple fun emojis. Anushka is wearing a yellow dress in the picture with matching shades covering her eyesight from the punishing afternoon sun of Mumbai. In her usual stunning avatar, she conveyed her million dollars smile for the camera, and fans melted in the comment section praising their favorite star.

Take a look at the post:

Anushka Sharma is one of the few actresses in Hindi cinema who has turned into a full-fledged producer and is producing films and web shows even when she is not starring in them including Bulbbul and Paatal Lok. Anushka is yet to announce her film as an actress as she was not seen on the silver screen since the 2018 debacle Zero.

