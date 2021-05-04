Throwback: Anushka Sharma shares a dreamy selfie from a celebratory night with Ranbir Kapoor and KJo

Anushka Sharma shared a ‘mood’ selfie with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star Ranbir Kapoor and director Karan Johar from a birthday party.

and starred together for the first time in Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet in 2015. Ranbir portrayed a thug street fighter Johnny Balraj and Anushka portrayed a jazz singer Rosie who falls in love with Balraj in the club called Bombay Velvet. The film ended up being a box office disaster though Ranbir and Anushka were appreciated together to the zenith. portrayed the big businessman from New Bombay called Khambata. Johar saw the screen presence of Ranbir and Anushka and took them as the lead in his next.

The debacle of Bombay Velvet was still being sung by the skeptics when Karan announced one of the most personal projects Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Ranbir and Anushka played star-crossed lovers who kept meeting each other at different stages of life but their love was never complete. The film garnered tremendous box office though Ranbir and Anushka did not work together since. Anushka shared a dream-like selfie from a night of glitz and glamour with Ranbir Kapoor and director Karan Johar. The winking Ranbir and pouting KJo with Anushka are what a mood looks like.

Ranbir Kapoor has multiple films lined up including Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra, which is part one of three and Ranbir plays a character called Shiva. Karan Malhotra directorial Shamshera is still impending a release, the film also co-stars Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir will soon be starting principal photography on Sandeep Reddy’s Animal, where he plays Anil Kapoor’s son. Anushka has not signed a film since the 2018 release Zero and there is no film announcement on her part.

