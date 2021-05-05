Throwback: Anushka Sharma shares a hilarious pic with Varun Dhawan goofing around posing in a saree

Anushka Sharma shared a funny yet adorable image on her Instagram where Varun and herself are both wearing saree and posing as Mamta from Sui Dhaaga.

’s on-screen and off-screen personalities are seemingly funny, entertaining, and extremely lively. Anushka’s Instagram is a fun source on the behind-the-scenes activity of the actor’s life and sometimes she shares glimpses of personal moments as well. She is also known to have a great personal repo with her co-stars be it Shahrukh Khan, , , and also amongst others. Varun and Anushka starred in one of the most successful films of her career called Sui Dhaaga in 2018 where they played the parts of husband and wives.

Anushka played the role of a housewife from the uneducated strata of the society while Varun played her husband called Mauji, who is a skilled tailor. The highly entertaining film was loved by the audience and critics while it did wonders on the box office. Their first-time pairing was appreciated even beyond the film though they have not done another film together yet. Anushka shared a picture on her Instagram with Varun Dhawan as they both goofed around wearing a saree each. The funniest part of the picture was sneakers worn by both of them. Varun wore blue sneakers while Anushka donned the white ones while smiling at each other.

Take a look at the post:

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Coolie No. 1 co-starring Sara Ali Khan, the film became direct to OTT release and got panned by the critics. He has two films lined up by the name of Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani and Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. Anushka has not announced her next film as an actor yet.

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

