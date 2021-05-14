Throwback: Anushka Sharma shares a picture with playful Ranbir Kapoor as they gorgeously smile for the shot

Anushka Sharma has shared a picture with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star Ranbir Kapoor who is playfully winking for the camera while Anushka smiles gracefully.

’s Instagram is a glorious insight into the behind-the-scenes life of a huge movie star who does not come from the lineage of Bollywood but made a mark and has now become a massive producer generating great content in the service of cinema. One of the most celebrated characters from Anushka’s filmography will always be Alizeh from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Anushka portrayed a broken heart who is a hardcore film fan and succumbs to a deadly disease while her love always remains half filled. Anushka starred with superstar in the blockbuster hit with their pairing getting praised immensely.

Right before the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranbir and Anushka were doing a tremendous amount of promotional interviews which may get tiring for the actors but perhaps not for Ranbir. In a picture shared by Anushka on her Instagram handle, both she and Ranbir are gearing up in the behind-the-scenes of what would have turned out to be a chat regarding the film. Anushka is seemingly tired and looking in the camera with a sense of mild smile while Ranbir seems to charged entirely as he does his ‘Barfi’ smile and wink. Both actors are gorgeously dressed like in the film and the fans reacted intensely to the picture by rearing praises for the duo in the comment section.

Take a look at the post:

Anushka Sharma has not delivered any acting credit post the 2018 debacle Zero though a lot has happened in her life and she became a mother to a beautiful baby girl. She yet has not announced her latest acting project. Ranbir on the other hand is awaiting the release of several huge films including Brahamastra, Shamshera, the Luv Ranjan directorial co-starring and he will be starting the shooting for Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy’s Animal.

