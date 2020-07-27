  1. Home
Throwback: Deepika Padukone & Anushka Sharma chilling together makes us want to see them share screen space

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma are yet to share the screen space and it will indeed be a delight to watch the ladies in one frame on the silver screen.
Deepika Padukone is one of the finest actors we have in Bollywood. The actress is not just known for her impeccable acting skills but also for her choice of roles and her panache. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actress is certainly a delight to watch on the silver screen. But apart from ruling the silver screen, Deepika is also known for sharing cordial relationships with almost all her competitors in the industry and maintains a healthy equation with them off the screen.

Recently, we stumbled upon a throwback picture of the Bajirao Mastani actress wherein she was seen chilling with her counterpart Anushka Sharma. Apparently, the picture was clicked when the ladies had gone to watch Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur 2 in 2012. In the picture, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress was seen wearing a black sleeveless top with ripped jeans. On the other hand, Deepika wore a sky blue coloured shirt with navy blue coloured trousers. The ladies were seen having a good time together and their equation did make us want to watch them sharing the screen space soon.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone’s throwback pic:

As of now, Anushka Sharma is enjoying her role as a producer and her last two productions Paatal Lok and Bulbbul has been well received by the audience. On the other hand, Deepika has been roped in to play the lead in the Bollywood adaptation of Hollywood movie The Intern. Interestingly, the movie will also be co-produced by the Chhapaak actress. Besides, she will also be working in Shakun Batra directorial with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, and a yet to be titled project with Prabhas.

