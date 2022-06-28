THROWBACK: Deepika Padukone on the future of Indian films: A time will come when our work will be recognised

Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful Indian actresses with a career spanning more than a decade and a half. Her career story is a perfect example of an actress who made it big in the movie industry as she started with television commercials, modelling and background dancing, then a role in a Kannada film and then the big Diwali release with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress has been a part of some of the most iconic films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat and has also been a part of path-breaking films like Chhapaak, Finding Fanny and Piku in her illustrious career. She ventured into film production with her production house KA Productions and has produced high on content films like Chhapaak and 83. She made her presence felt in Hollywood with XXX: Return Of Xander Cage and will very soon be seen in another Hollywood movie on the cross-cultural theme, whose details have been kept under wraps.

Deepika Padukone outside movies:

Apart from the movies that she is a part of, she has actively worked to provide mental health support to frontline workers and has talked extensively on women’s rights too. The prolific actress has represented India internationally and was most recently selected for jury duties at the Cannes Film Festival, 2022. She married Ranveer Singh in November 2018 and has been living a happily married life.

Deepika Padukone about her views as a producer:

Deepika Padukone was interviewed by film reviewer Anupama Chopra in Cannes, earlier this year, where she had gone to do jury duties. On being asked about how the experience at Cannes has changed her view as a producer and whether her production house KA Productions will be doing anything differently, Deepika said, “You know, I don’t think we have to do anything different. I think we have to just be authentic in everything that we do and own it. I think, one of the biggest mistakes that we are making is not owning what we do. Nobody here is apologetic about the movies they make. No one is apologetic about the language they are making them in, no one is apologetic about the budget that has been spent on making the movie. I don’t think we should be apologetic about who we are, where we come from and the cinema that we are making.” Deepika, who is proud of representing India on the world stage, concluded by saying, “I truly believe that it is a matter of time and like I said, I think a lot of times, we have to keep doing what we do, and a time will come when our work will be recognised. And it should”. Deepika’s answer showed the pride she takes in the Indian content and also gives us an indication of where the cinema in India is headed.

Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming Projects:

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in the direct to digital release Gehraiyaan, is having a busy shoot year. The actress will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Siddharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. Her other projects include Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, the remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and a cross-cultural Hollywood film mounted on a massive scale. With her association in such massive films, one can be absolutely sure that Deepika Padukone is going to be headlining.

Also read: Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone to reunite; Read details