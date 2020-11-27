Throwback: Deepika Padukone gives a perfect dose of motivation as she perfects her forward lunges; WATCH

Deepika Padukone’s workout video has been grabbing the attention for all the right reasons as the actress sweats out in the gym.

is one of the most ravishing actresses in Bollywood who is not just known for her impressive line of work and stupendous acting prowess, but her fashion statements are also a thing among her massive fan following. Besides, Deepika is also a fitness icon for the millennials who is often seen doling out major workout goals and is an inspiration to millions of people around. Needless to say, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress, who is known for her perfect looks and shape, works really hard to maintain the figure which makes the girls go green with envy.

Recently, we got our hands on a throwback video of Deepika wherein she was seen sweating out in the gym. In the video, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress was seen wearing neon green coloured top paired with black leggings and had tied her hair in a low pony. She was seen doing her legs workout and was acing at forward lunges. Undoubtedly, Deepika’s workout video gives a perfect dose of motivation.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s workout video:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika has some interesting movies in the pipeline. She is currently working on Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled directorial with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides, she will also be seen in the Bollywood remake of Hollywood series The Intern. This isn’t all. Rumours are abuzz that Deepika has been roped in for ’s upcoming movie Pathan. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made in this regard.

