THROWBACK: Deepika Padukone on how she deals with failure of a film, 'It is internal and inward'

Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful Indian actresses with a career spanning more than a decade and a half. Her career story is a perfect example of an actress who made it big in the movie industry as she started with television commercials, modelling and background dancing, then a role in a Kannada film and then the big Diwali release with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress has been a part of some of the most iconic films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat and has also been a part of path breaking films like Chhapaak, Finding Fanny and Piku in her illustrious career. She ventured into film production with her production house KA Productions and has produced high on content films like Chhapaak and 83. She made her presence felt in Hollywood with XXX: Return Of Xander Cage and will very soon be seen in another Hollywood movie on the cross-cultural theme, whose details have been kept under wraps.

Deepika Padukone's views on gauging the success or failure of a film:



Deepika Padukone was interviewed by film reviewer Anupama Chopra last year, before the release of the magnum opus that she was a part of, 83. Anupama asked about how the actress judged the success or failure of a film. She continued on her question by asking how she and her husband Ranveer Singh dealt with failure, later covering up that they had not seen failure for a long time. Deepika answered that together, they had not seen failure and had been a part of three very successful films. Deepika then recalled an interview with Anupama where she had said that the numbers didn’t really concern her. Deepika covered up and said that she had changed her mind on that and the numbers are important since someone has put money and has faith in the film and they need to make their money.

She continued that even though it was important to look at the commerce of films, what is equally important is the impact one is able to bring on the audience, on society and on people. She said, “If you are able to shift a needle, impact lives in a positive way, bring change, have people think or see differently, that’s success.”

About dealing with failure, she said that it is internal and inward. On being asked if the feeling of failure showed on her face, she denied it and persistently told that it was all internal. She said, “I think there is an athlete in me. If I’d lose a game of badminton, I would self-reflect and relay the game in my head. And I would do similar even for movies”. She also admitted that there has never been a time where she felt broken from within.

Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming Projects:



Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in the direct to digital release Gehraiyaan, is having a busy shoot year. The actress will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Sidharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. Her other projects include Sidharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, the remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and a cross-cultural Hollywood film mounted on a massive scale. With her association in such massive films, one can be absolutely sure that Deepika Padukone is going to keep headlining in the times to come.

