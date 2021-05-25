Throwback: Deepika Padukone on a ‘no-phone policy’ at wedding with Ranveer: Says guests were ‘so thankful’

Deepika Padukone spoke on not allowing any guests to use the phones at her wedding with Ranveer and privacy is not the only reason. Read further to know more.

‘Padmaavat’ stars and got married to each other on 14 November 2018. They started dating one another while being on the sets of the 2013 release ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’. The wedding was a private affair but with a fairytale background of Lake Como in Italy. Only very close family and friends were in attendance away from the media frenzy but Deepika held a ‘no phone policy’ at the ceremony. Speaking with Filmfare in 2018, she revealed the actual reason behind the policy, and keeping the affair private was not the only one.

"Privacy was secondary. The reason we asked our guests not to have cell phones was because we wanted them to be present in the moment. Usually, everyone is on their cell phones, capturing the moment,” said Deepika who further mentioned that the guests were more than thankful for it. Because they really truly enjoyed the ceremony without cell phones. “ Every single guest, I kid you not, is so thankful. People who’ve never danced in their lives were on the dance floor. People who’ve never tasted alcohol were tasting wine. That’s how free people were. They were emotionally present there and they didn’t have any choice but to talk to each other.”

Deepika also spoke about the wedding being absolutely perfect with “Not one bag got misplaced, no one missed a flight,” and the alone time she got with Ranveer after the wedding for the first time when they were on the boat from the venue to the hotel and “The sun was setting… it was the first time after our marriage that we were alone. We listened to our favourite song on full volume and literally rode into the sunset."

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone in talks to play dacoit queen Roopmati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Filmfare

Share your comment ×