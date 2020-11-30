Throwback: Deepika Padukone opens up on dealing with mental health issues: There is a fear of it resurfacing

Deepika Padukone, who has bee quite vocal about her struggle with depression, got candid about dealing with mental health issues in a conversation with Pinkvilla.

and her battle with depression haven’t been a hidden affair. The actress has been quite about her tryst with mental health and has even founded an organisation to help people dealing with the condition. In fact, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress has always made it a point to talk about her struggle with depression as and when required and raise awareness about the same. However, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Deepika had stated that she does have a fear of it resurfacing.

During the conversation, Deepika called her depression a dark phase which she never wants to face again. The diva asserted that maintaining her mental health is an everyday practice for her and even compared it to maintaining physical health. She said, “It’s a constant thing. There is always the fear of it resurfacing. For me, my mental health is something that I have to its daily maintenance. It’s like my physical health. I am not someone who… I don’t workout or go to gym or do something because I have a role or because I have to prepare for something. For me, physical health is a part of my lifestyle and so it’s the same with mental health as well. And I would never want to go back to that dark space again. So, for me, maintaining my mental health is a daily thing, it’s a part of my lifestyle.”

Talking about the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently working on Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled project with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides, she is also said to be working in ’s upcoming movie Pathan which will mark their fourth project together.

