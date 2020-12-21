Throwback: Deepika Padukone on post marriage fights with Ranveer Singh: We’ve found our way around each other

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot on December 14, 2018, after dating each other for around six years.

and are one of the most loved couples in the tinselville and there are no second thoughts about it. The couple has been married for two years now and they are often seen dishing out major relationship goals. Be it on screen or off screen, Ranveer and Deepika are always a sight to behold. While their massive fan following love reading about DeepVeer’s love story, many of them even wonder if the couple ever has any fights post their wedding.

As the speculations continue to do the round, we got our hands on a throwback interview of the Padmaavat actress wherein she was seen getting candid about life post marriage. In the interview with Pinkvilla, Deepika had stated that marriage is a lot of fun and she is enjoying being married as of now. When quizzed if she and Ranveer ever fought, the actress stated, “We don’t fight about anything because I think we both kind of respect each other for who we are and what we are. I understand the way he functions and he understands the way I function and our ways of functioning are very different. I am morning person, I wake up early, I am very disciplined and his routine is completely different. But I think we have found our way around each other.”

Interestingly, Deepika has time and again stated that marrying Ranveer has been one of the best things she did in life and her equation with Ranveer reinstate people’s belief in true love.

Talking about the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht. On the other hand, Deepika is currently working on Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled project with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

