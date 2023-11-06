THROWBACK: Did Sachin Tendulkar predict Virat Kohli would break his record? Here's what he said to Salman Khan

In the November 5 World Cup match against South Africa, Virat Kohli equaled Sachin Tendulkar's record with the most number of centuries in an ODI (one-day international) format by scoring 49 centuries. In a throwback video, Salman Khan asked the master blaster who he thinks will be able to break his record. Let's find out what he said at that time.

When Salman Khan asked Sachin Tendulkar about his record

11 years ago, an event was organized to commemorate Sachin Tendulkar's historic 100 international centuries. At the event, Salman Khan asked the Bharat Ratna awardee who he thinks can break his record. In response, Sachin said, "Kar sakte hai (can do). Virat (Kohli) and Rohit (Sharma) are the ones." Virat, who was sitting in the crowd, was seen smiling at Tendulkar's generous comment. It turns out, that Tendulkar predicted Kohli's achievement.

Virat Kohli on Sachin Tendulkar

After Virat Kohli scored 49 100s in the ODI, Sachin Tendulkar took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations!!"

In a post-match interview, Kohli spoke about equaling his 'hero's record'. According to Hindustan Times, he said: “It is quite special to me. It is all too much to take in right now. To equal my hero's record in ODIs is a huge honour for me. I know people like comparisons but I'm never going to be as good as him. There is a reason why everyone of us look up to him, he is a perfection when it comes to batting."

Meanwhile, on the field, Kohli was seen acing Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose. He also recreated the dance steps of the song Chaleya from Jawan. In a different video, Kohli was seen dancing to Anushka Sharma's Band Baaja Baarat song Ainvayi Ainvayi.

