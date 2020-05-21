Throwback: Did you Aamir Khan was not the first choice for Akash’s role in Dil Chahta Hai?

Dil Chahta Hai featured Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna in the lead role and was helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

Farhan Akhtar’s 2001 directorial Dil Chahta Hai has been among the most popular movies of all times. Starring , and Akshaye Khanna, the movie revolved around three friends and how their friendship progressed over the years. It perfectly captured all the emotions of friendship – the fun, masti, connection, misunderstandings heartbreak and even commitment. Interestingly, everyone was in awe of Aamir, Saif and Akshaye’s performance who was seen playing the role of Akash, Sameer and Siddharth aka Sid.

In fact, Aamir’s character of Akash was among the most favourite one. After all, he was the vibrant and fun loving among the entire group and our Mr Perfectionist did a great job for the role. But did you know the Thugs of Hindostan actor wasn’t the first choice for Akash’s role in Dil Chahta Hai. Reportedly, Farhan had initially roped in Akshaye for Akash’s role in the movie. However, this change in Akshaye’s role happened after Aamir gave a nod for this Farhan Akhtar directorial. To note, it took 10 months for Farhan to convince Aamir to be a part of Dil Chahta Hai.

And while Aamir got Akash’s role, Akshaye gave one of his career best performances as Sid in the movie. The audience loved to see him as the calm and composed Sid who falls in love with an elderly woman. In fact, Dil Chahta Hai is considered to be Akshaye’s one of the biggest hits of all times.

Apart from Aamir, Akshaye and Saif, Dil Chahta Hai also featured , Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.

