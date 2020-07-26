Throwback: Did you know Aamir Khan wasn’t the first choice for Mangal Pandey: The Rising?

Aamir Khan was seen playing the titular role in 2005 release Mangal Pandey: The Rising and the movie did a decent business at the box office.

– Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist has been ruling the Bollywood industry for over three decades now. He has given us several blockbuster movies and his versatility never fails to amaze us. In fact, Aamir is one of the actors who doesn’t shy away from experimenting with his roles, his looks and is known for his getting deep into the skin of the character. His physical transformations and looks often grab the eyeballs and his 2005 release Mangal Pandey: The Rising is a perfect example for the same.

To note, the Ketan Mehta directorial was Aamir’s first tryst with historical biographical drama and he did win a lot of appreciation for his performance as Mangal Pandey. But did you know the Taare Zameen Par actor wasn’t the first choice for the role of Mangal Pandey in the period drama? Yes! You read it right. The movie was first offered to Sanjay Dutt in 1995and was titled as Kissa Kartoos. According to media reports, Manisha Koirala was supposed to play the female lead in the movie. However, the Munnabhai MBBS actor got arrested and the movie was pushed to the back burner.

Later, it was started again as Mangal Pandey: The Rising featuring Aamir in the titular role along with Ameesha Patel, Rani Mukerji and Kirron Kher in pivotal roles. Mangal Pandey: The Rising did a decent business at the box office and was critically acclaimed.

As of now, Aamir is working on the much talked about movie Laal Singh Chaddha which is the official Bollywood adaptation of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.

