Throwback: Did you know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan fell in love on the sets of Umrao Jaan?

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had made their relationship official post their engagement in 2007 and had taken their nuptial vows a couple of months later.

Among all the power couples in Bollywood, and Abhishek Bachchan are among the most loved and adored ones. The duo has been happily married for over 13 years now and is known for their fairytale romance as they never fail to dish out major couple goals. Interestingly, it was not just a dreamlike wedding for Abhishek and Aishwarya but also a fairytale love story as well as they found love in each other on the sets of one of their movies titled Umrao Jaan.

Spilling beans about their love story during a media event, Abhishek had once stated that while they were just friends when they had first shared the screen space in Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and later they became close friends while working on Kuch Na Kaho. And as their friendship was growing, it was while shooting for Muzaffar Ali’s 2006 release Umrao Jaan that cupid finally stuck them. “We always had a close friendship, and in time, it evolved into something more than that. Things took a serious turn during Umrao Jaan. After that, I proposed to her and then we got married and now we have a beautiful daughter, Aaradhya,” Abhishek was quoted saying.

Interestingly, Abhishek had proposed Aishwarya in January 2007 in the balcony of a New York hotel and hade made their relationship public only after their engagement. Later the duo had tied a knot in a grand ceremony on April 20, 2007, in the presence of their respective family members.

