Throwback: Did you know Amitabh Bachchan wasn’t the first choice for Vijay Khanna’s role in Zanjeer?

Amitabh Bachchan was seen playing the role of Inspector Vijay Khanna in 1973 release Zanjeer and his performance was highly appreciated by the audience and the critics.

Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar is known to have given several blockbuster movies in his career of over five decades. The actor, who started with Saat Hindustani, has tried his hands on different genres and it has always been a delight to watch him on the silver screen. Amid all his iconic movies, Big B’s 1973 release Zanjeer is one his most cherished movies. After all, it gave him the title of an angry young man. The legendary actor’s performance was hailed by the audience and the critics. But did you know Amitabh Bachchan wasn’t the first choice for the role of Vijay Khanna in Prakash Mehra directorial?

Yes! It’s true. According to media reports, Prakash Mehra was keen to rope in Raaj Kumar for the lead in Zanjeer. In fact, he even approached the veteran actor with the script. While Raaj Kumar did like the script, he ended up turning down the project for an unusual reason. He, reportedly, stated, “Humein film ki kahani to pasand aayi hai, par humein aapki soorat pasand nahi aayi. Aur isi wajah se hum aapki film me kaam nahi kar sakte.”

Raaj Kumar’s words did leave Prakash Mehra upset following which he roped in Amitabh Bachchan for the lead role in Zanjeer and the movie turned out to be a game changer for the megastar.

To note, Amitabh Bachchan made the headline lately after he was tested positive for COVID 19 and was hospitalised along with son Abhishek Bachchan. While the Bachchans have managed to beat the deadly virus, the senior actor is looking forward to resuming work and is ensuring to take all the necessary precautions during the pandemic.

