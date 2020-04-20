Throwback: Did you know Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 film Don was a blockbuster hit because of THIS song?

The success of Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 action-thriller Don is accredited to one particular song from the movie. Read on to know more.

Amitabh Bachchan has delivered multiple hit films in his career span and the 1978 action thriller Don also happens to be one of them. But do you know this film was made to help out one of the B-town filmmakers back at that time? Yes, you heard it right. Well-known filmmaker Nariman Irani was facing some financial issues because of which the film’s cast and crew decided to help him out. Unfortunately, he died in an accident before the film’s completion.

As a result, it took almost three and a half years to complete Don which featured Zeenat Aman, Pran, and Helen in pivotal roles. Unfortunately, it could not perform well at the box office during the first week of this release. Because of this, Don’s director Chandra Barot approached his friend Manoj Kumar and asked for some advice. The latter stated that the film is good but too tight. He further advised the director to add a song in the midst of the action thriller to give some break to the public.

As a result, the song ‘Khaike Pan Banaraswala’ was added to Don. This song was originally composed for the Dev Anand starrer Banarasi Babu. The latter, however, removed it from the film later on. As a result, it was included in the Chandra Barot directorial. The song not only became a huge hit but also led to the film becoming a blockbuster hit. And this is how the addition of this amazing musical number made Don one of the most successful movies back at that time.

