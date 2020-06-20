  1. Home
Throwback: Did you know Amjad Khan was not the first choice for Gabbar Singh’s role in Sholay?

Amjad Khan, who played the role of Gabbar Singh in Sholay, had immortalised the character with his performance. However, he wasn’t the first choice for the role.
Indian cinema has witnessed several blockbuster movies over the years and some of them even managed to attain the status of a cult classic. Amid this, Sholay, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan in the lead, has been one of the most iconic movies of Bollywood of all times. Not just the movie had won a million of hearts back then, it also immortalised its characters like Jai, Veeru, Basanti, Thakur, Gabbar Singh, Kaalia, Sambha and many more.

While we still cherish Jai and Veeru’s forever wali friendship, Gabbar Singh emerged as the most notorious villain of Bollywood. Needless to say, Amjad Khan did nail the role of Gabbar with his stupendous performance and proved himself to be the perfect choice for the role. But did you know, the veteran actor wasn’t the first choice for Gabbar Singh’s role? According to media reports, director Ramesh Sippy wanted to rope in Danny Denzongpa for the role. In fact, the ace filmmaker had even approached the renowned actor for the role. However, Danny had turned down the project due to date issues.

In one of his interviews, Danny had stated that he was working on Feroz Khan’s 1975 release Dharmatma when he got the offer of Gabbar Singh for Sholay and had to go to Afghanistan for the same. While Danny had to reject Gabbar’s role, he had also claimed that he doesn’t regret losing the project. Later, Gabbar’s role went to Amjad Khan and rest as we know is history.

Also Read: Throwback: Did you know Amitabh Bachchan was almost fatally injured by Dharmendra on the sets of Sholay?

Credits :Lehren Retro

