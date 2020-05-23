Throwback: Did you know Anil Kapoor got into a fight with Boney Kapoor once because of Sridevi?

Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor who are otherwise known to be very close to each other once got into a fight because of late actress Sridevi. Read on for further details.

Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor are known to share a good rapport even now. However, there was once a time when the two brothers got into a fight and the reason behind this was late herself. Yes, that’s right. This fight happened during the shooting for Mr. India and things escalated to such an extent that Anil left the sets in anger. It so happened that Sridevi and Mithun Chakravorty’s alleged relationship was almost over during that time.

At the same time, Boney Kapoor was busy with the production process for Mr. India and wanted to cast Sridevi as the lead actress but she refused the offer. Later on, she demanded a whopping amount of Rs 10 lakh for the role post which Kapoor offered her Rs 11 lakh instead. This made Anil Kapoor upset as he had also invested a huge amount for the movie. However, he did not create a fuss back then.

Sridevi suddenly faced a financial crisis during that time which made it impossible to bear expenses for her mother’s treatment. It is said that Boney Kapoor not only took the responsibility of her treatment but also booked tickets for the US. This made Anil Kapoor angry and this made him burst out at Boney Kapoor at the sets of Mr. India. Not only that but he also left the sets thereafter. It was only when the movie’s director Shekhar Kapoor talked with him that Anil returned to the sets. However, he had one condition and that was to take over the production work for Mr. India which he did. Later on, the actor also claimed a huge amount of profit that was incurred after the movie’s release.

