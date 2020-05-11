Throwback: Did you know Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's song 'Mere Khwabon Mein' was written 24 times?

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's popular song 'Mere Khawabon Mein' featuring Kajol was written 24 times by lyricist Anand Bakshi. Read on for further details.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is considered one of the best Bollywood movies for all the obvious reasons. The 1995 romantic drama featuring and Kajol as the lead pair has been produced by Yash Chopra and directed by Aditya Chopra. The movie’s first song ‘Mere Khawabon Mein’ which has been crooned by Lata Mangeshkar features Kajol. The actress is still praised for her stellar performance in the song. However, there is a shocking fact related to this track.

As per reports, this song had been written by popular lyricist Anand Bakshi for a total number of 24 times. Yes, you heard it right! Anand Ji reportedly approached the movie’s director Aditya Chopra with the song but he was rejected by the latter again and again until the 24th time when it finally got approved and was included in the movie. The song was loved by everyone and is still considered an all-time favourite of music lovers.

For the unversed, 'Mere Khwabon Mein' is also the first song that was recorded for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Needless to say, it is one of Kajol’s best performances in which the actress leaves no stone unturned in giving the best shot. Be it dancing in the rain or be it striking some goofy expressions, the Devi actress has done it all in the beautiful song which continues to rule millions of hearts even now.

Check out the video below:

Credits :Youtube

