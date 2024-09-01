THROWBACK: Did You Know Hrithik Roshan can eat 8 samosas at a time? Actor's response to 'where does it go' takes the cake

Actor Hrithik Roshan is fondly regarded as the 'Greek God of Bollywood'. Apart from his acting, the superstar oozes mind-blowing dancing skills that he often showcases in his movies. While Hrithik follows a protein-rich diet and consumes low-moderate carbs to stay fit, the actor is a big-time Indian snack lover. The Fighter actor once spilled the beans about his eating habit that he can eat 8 samosas at a time. Don't miss his hilarious response at the end.

In an old interview with Zoom, Hrithik Roshan expressed his love for samosas while promoting his 2017 film, Kaabil. When quizzed about the number of samosas he can consume at a time, the Kabhi Khushi Kabie Gham actor initially mentioned that he can eat 25 pieces.

"Whenever I am watching a film, I start by 4 samosas and that's two in each. So it's 8 samosas. That's what I sit with (sic)," Hrithik said, leaving his co-star Yami Gautam surprised.

The interviewer went on to ask "Where does it go?" To which, the Kaabil actor quipped, "Inside me." Yami Gautam, who sat with him during the promotion, reacted to Hrithik's love for samosas by saying it reminded the actress of her past.

This will take you back to Hrithik Roshan's character Rohan Raichand being in love with food in the first half of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Remember how Hrithik's younger version, Rohan (played by child actor Kavish Majumdar) gorged on burgers, laddoos and whatnot?

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil starred Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. The 2017 film also featured Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy in crucial roles. The story of Kaabil revolved around Hrithik's character Rohan Bhatnagar, a blind dubbing artist. Yami was cast as his on-screen wife, Supriya Bhatnagar in the movie. It was produced by Hrithik's father, actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial venture, War 2. It is the sequel to the 2019 film, War, helmed by Siddharth Anand. Hrithik also has a cameo in Yash Raj Films' upcoming spy thriller, Alpha, headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

