THROWBACK: Did you know Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were 'hurt' after watching Sridevi's English Vinglish?

Sridevi, an actress who entertained cinephiles with her craft received love and appreciation from across the world. She had her fans in every corner of India and also abroad. The late artist who started acting at the mere age of 4 later took the Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries by storm. Among the many acclaimed movies, she was part of, her 2012 movie English Vinglish tops the chart. In an old interview, Sridevi shared that her daughters were hurt after watching the movie.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were hurt after watching Sridevi's English Vinglish

Written and directed by Gauri Shinde, the comedy-drama film showcased the struggle of a non-English speaking mother who wasn’t able to get the love and respect of her family living abroad. However, one day she decided to take charge and put her foot down. The movie was welcomed with a roaring response from across the world and received a 5-minute standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival 2012.

During the success meeting of the film, Sridevi revealed to the media that her daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were hurt after watching the movie. Her younger daughter with Indian producer Boney Kapoor, Khushi specifically didn’t like the way the daughter of Sridevi’s character in the film was mean and disrespectful to her mother. Sharing about the incident, the Mr. India actor said, “They were really upset after watching the film, especially my younger daughter. She told me, ‘Mumma, I am very upset, I am hurt. I don’t like the girl. How could she do it to my mum’. That’s how they reacted.”

English Vinglish marked Sridevi’s comeback to films after a hiatus of 15 years post Judaai. While talking to Shekhar Gupta on his show, Sridevi said that she almost felt like a newcomer. “You feel excited and unsure about yourself. You are insecure, and you are thrilled. So many feelings put together. So, it’s special,” the veteran actress divulged.

Khushi Kapoor’s work front

Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the teen-musical comedy film The Archies also starring newcomers Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot Saigal, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina. The movie is based on the American comic book series of the same name and is scheduled to release on OTT on December 7 this year.

