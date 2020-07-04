Throwback: Did you know Kajol suffered a memory loss on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?

Kajol, who played the lead in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, had won a lot of appreciation for her performance in the movie.

Think about one of the most talked about and successful movies of Bollywood and , Rani Mukerji and Kajol’s 1998 release Kuch Kuch Hota will surely make it to the list. The movie has been a cult classic and redefined love and friendship for everyone. Besides, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s performance in the movie won millions of hearts and made them one of the most successful on screen jodis. Although it’s been 21 years since Kuch Kuch Hota Hai had hit the theatres, we still can’t get enough of its charm.

Interestingly, over the years, the cast of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai had shared several interesting incidents from the sets of the movie which left the audience intrigued. But did you know Kajol, who played the role of Anjali in the movie, suffered a memory loss while shooting for a scene? This happened while shooting for the song ‘Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana’ wherein Kajol was supposed to ride a bicycle. However, the actress lost her balance and suffered some injury. Reportedly, she also lost her memory for over an hour and refused to recognise anyone. This certainly left the team bewildered.

Later, was informed about the incident and he soon came to the sets. While Kajol failed to remember anyone after the incident, she did recognise Ajay and felt better after only after having a conversation with him. Well, this incident does speak volumes about the equation between Kajol and Ajay Devgn.

Interestingly, the power couple had recently shared the screen space in Ajay’s 100th movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and their chemistry has once again won a lot of appreciation.

Credits :Lehren Retro

