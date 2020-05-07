Throwback: Did you know Karisma Kapoor wanted to be a part of grandfather Raj Kapoor's film Henna?

Karisma Kapoor was keen to be a part of her grandfather Raj Kapoor's movie Henna that was released in 1991. However, she could not be a part of the same due to a particular reason. Read on to know why.

The Bollywood film industry lost a true gem a few days back as veteran actor left for his heavenly abode on 30th April 2020. He had acted in multiple hit movies in the course of his career including the 1991 romantic drama Henna which was directed by his father Raj Kapoor. But did you know the latter’s granddaughter Karisma Kapoor wanted to act in the movie? For the unversed, Karisma made her debut in Bollywood with Prem Qaidi in the same year.

However, she wanted to be a part of her grandfather’s movie Henna. But the issue was that the lead hero in the romantic drama was none other than her own uncle Rishi Kapoor himself. This would have led to multiple gossips about a niece working with her uncle which would have not proved right for both the actors. This is the reason why Karisma never became a part of Henna which was later directed by her father Randhir Kapoor after Raj Kapoor’s demise.

This fact has been revealed by Karisma in one of her interviews in which she spoke about how she would have loved to work in Henna but it did not work out as the movie featured her ‘chacha’ Rishi Kapoor. For the unversed, Raj Kapoor passed away when Henna’s shooting was still in progress. This is the reason why his son Randhir Kapoor took up the movie’s direction post that and released it later in 1991. Needless to say, it was a huge commercial success.

