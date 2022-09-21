Throwback: Did you know Katrina Kaif has featured in a few South Indian movies as well?

Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. She has made a mark in the Hindi film industry by showing constant dedication and commitment to her profession. Some of her praiseworthy films include Ek Tha Tiger , Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Dhoom 3, and Raajneeti wherein she aced her performance with grace. However, not many know that this beauty queen had her own share of struggles. Interestingly, she has acted not only in Hindi Cinema but also in South Indian movies to polish her creative skills.

Born in Hong Kong, Katrina Kaif’s journey to Bollywood is completely magical. Being an outsider in the Hindi film industry, she not only took lessons in learning the local dialect which is a mix of Hindi and Sanskrit but, also put in concrete efforts to make sure that her dialogue delivery in films is not below standards.

She made her debut in Bollywood with Kaizad Gustad's film 'Boom' in 2003. Since then, there has been no turning back. Katrina Kaif cemented her position in the Hindi film industry with films like Partner (2007), Namastey London (2007), and Singh Is Kinng (2008).

Katrina Kaif as a professional dancer

To add a cherry on the cake, she is not only an amazing actress but also a talented dancer. With her performances in songs like Sheila Ki Jawani (Tees Maar Khan), Chikni Chameli (Agneepath), Ishq Dance (Jab Tak Hai Jaan), Malang (Dhoom 3) and Kala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho), not many would disagree that she clearly knows how to set the stage on fire.

Katrina Kaif's Works in South Indian Cinema

However, not many know that this Bollywood actress has not only acted in Hindi cinema but also in South Indian movies. She has acted in Telugu films namely Malliswari and Allari Pidugu, and the Malayalam movie Balram vs Tharadas. All of these films did well at the box office back then.

Malliswari was released in the year 2004. The film was directed by K Vijaya Bhaskar who co-wrote the film with Trivikram Srinivas. It was produced under the banner of Suresh Productions. The film starred actors Venkatesh and Katrina Kaif in key roles and marked Kaif’s debut in the Telugu film industry.

Soon after making her debut in 2004 in the Telegu film industry, she bagged another film and was released in 2005. Produced by MRV Prasad on PBR Art Productions and directed by Jayanth C Paranjee, Allari Pidugu stars actors Nandamuri Balakrishna, Katrina Kaif, and Charmme Kaur in key roles, and actors Puneet Issar and Mukesh Rishi play supporting roles.

She went ahead and made her debut in the Malayalam film industry as well. Balram vs Tharadas had hit the theatres in 2006. Directed by IV Sasi, and written by T Damodaran and SN Swamy, the film starred actors Mammootty, Katrina Kaif, Mukesh, and Siddique in key roles.

Look Ahead

To date, Katrina Kaif has over 67.1 million Instagram followers and has a couple of films lined up on her platter to treat her fans. Kaif will next be seen in a film titled Phone Bhoot opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, slated for release in November 2022. As of 2021, she is filming Tiger 3, and Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She is also a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, along with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

