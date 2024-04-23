THROWBACK: Did you know Kiara Advani worked in preschool and changed diapers before becoming actress?
Let's journey back in time as Kiara Advani reminisces about her pre-acting days. She fondly recalls working in a nursery school, where her responsibilities included teaching young children and tending to their needs, such as changing diapers.
Kiara Advani has made a mark in the film industry with her acting prowess. Not only does she possess stunning looks and impressive dancing skills, but she also boasts a string of successful films under her belt.
The actress is happily married to Sidharth Malhotra, and the couple often shares their affection for each other openly. Now, these aspects of her life are widely known. But what many may not realize is that before pursuing acting, Kiara worked as a preschool teacher.
Kiara Advani used to work at her mom's nursery school
A recent clip of Kiara Advani chatting with Radio City is going viral on the internet. In the video, Kiara shared a surprising tidbit about her past, saying, "Before my debut, I worked with my mom in a school. My mom actually has a school for little children. She has a nursery. So not only did I do nursery rhymes, and teach little children but I also changed diapers. I did it all. That's why, in Good Newwz and Kabir Singh, I had no problems being pregnant since I had good experience in my first job in my mom's school."
Kiara Advani's work front
Kiara is set to appear in the Telugu film industry with Game Changer. The political action thriller is directed by S. Shankar and also stars Ram Charan. Additionally, she is poised to enter the YRF spy universe with the highly anticipated action-packed thriller War 2. In the film, she will share the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR.
She also has Don 3 on the horizon, where she will star opposite Ranveer Singh. Then there's Toxic alongside Yash and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Toxic is said to be focused on the drug cartels which operate from the coastal areas of Goa. The film is being directed by Malayali filmmaker Geetu Mohandas and is said to be a commercial flick with high content.