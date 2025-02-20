THROWBACK: Did you know not Aamir Khan but Chhaava's Akshaye Khanna was the first choice for Taare Zameen Par?

Aamir Khan made his directorial debut with the 2007-released Taare Zameen Par. The film was not only appreciated for its subject but was also India’s official entry to the Oscars. Interestingly, in an earlier interview, the Chhaava actor Akshaye Khanna had once revealed how he was the first choice for the film but ended up losing it to Khan.

In an interview with Mid-day, Akshaye Khanna recalled Amol Gupte had initially approached Aamir Khan to get him in touch with Khanna to narrate the script of Taare Zameen Par. However, the Chhaava actor revealed that Khan liked the story so much that he agreed to do it.

He said, “Aamir being Aamir, told him I cannot recommend a script unless I hear it first. So make me hear it, if I will like it, I will tell Akshaye,” the Dil Chahta Hai actor shared. He further stated that one day, while they were shooting at Mehboob Studios—where Khan was also filming on another floor—Khanna went up to him to say hello. It was then that Aamir confessed what he had done.

Nonetheless, the Chhaava actor had no grudges against him about the situation and casually said, “It’s ok. No problem.” According to Khanna, he couldn’t have performed the role better than Aamir. “I don’t think I could have done a better job than Aamir. He was superb. So it was good that destiny kind of took him," he had said.

Taare Zameen Par released in 2007 featured Darsheel Safary, Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma, and more in the key roles.

Akshaye Khanna is currently enjoying the widespread acclaim and appreciation he has been receiving for his performance in Vicky Kaushal-led Chhaava. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film featured him in the role of Aurangzeb.

Going further, he will be next seen in Ranveer Singh’s yet untitled film directed by Aditya Dhar. Reportedly, the film also starring Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan is being shot in Mumbai.

On the other hand, Aamir is all set to bring the sequel to Taare Zameen Par which is titled, Sitaare Zameen Par. It is expected to hit the theaters by the end of this year on Christmas 2025.