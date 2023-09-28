THROWBACK: Did you know Parineeti Chopra stepped out from Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal for THIS reason?

The teaser of the highly anticipated Ranbir Kapoor starter Animal has finally dropped today and it's scheduled to hit theaters on December 1, 2023. Alongside Ranbir, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. Back in the year 2021, during the pandemic when the movie was initially announced, Parineeti Chopra was set to be the lead alongside Ranbir Kapoor, which is now being played by Rashmika. However, due to certain circumstances, Parineeti had to step out of the film, and Rashmika was cast to portray the character of Geetanjali in Animal.

Parineeti Chopra reveals why she opted out of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

Earlier, in an interview with India Today, the 35-year-old actress Parineeti Chopra, who recently got married to AAP leader Raghav Chadha, discussed the challenging choice she made to step out from the Vanga-directed movie. Her decision was influenced by her desire to join Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. She said, “It is a part and parcel of life and we all make choices. You make the choice that is right for you.” Nevertheless, once she decided not to continue with the project, Rashmika Mandanna, who had become a nationwide sensation following the immense success of Pushpa: The Rise, was cast as Geetanjali in Animal.

About Animal’s teaser and the film

The highly anticipated upcoming film Animal’s teaser provides a glimpse into the strong father-son relationship tied by blood. In the teaser, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna gave outstanding performances in their respective roles. Furthermore, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast that includes Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and Saurabh Sachdeva.

As mentioned earlier, Ranbir Kapoor plays the main character in the film, which revolves around the strained relationship between a father and his son. The experienced actor Anil Kapoor takes on the role of Balbir Singh, who is the father of Ranbir's character in the story. Rashmika Mandanna, a well-known South Indian actress, plays the female lead as Geethanjali, who is the wife of the main character.

Animal is all set to hit the silver screen on December 1st, this year.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's reaction to Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol's Animal teaser is all things relatable