Throwback: Did you know Ram Charan trained with Salman Khan’s trainer for new physique in RRR?

Salman Khan, the Bollywood star, and Ram Charan, the Tollywood megastar, have quite a strong friendship and terrific chemistry. Charan, who is going to appear in Rajamouli's upcoming film 'RRR,' is already turning heads with his physique and character from the glimpse we got in the trailer.

During RRR’s promotional events, Salman was one of the attendees too. He praised the film heartily and also commended his friend Ram Charan’s diligence and handwork towards attaining his perfect physique for the movie. Salman disclosed that Ram Charan was being trained by his own fitness trainees. Salman was also one of the guiding lights of Ran Charan’s fitness journey and also motivated him a lot. He said, "My own trainer used to leave me & go to Ram Charan. When we used to meet, he used to tell me that it hurts here & there..Now I understand the hard work that he has gone through.” He added that he understood the feeling as he had been going through that for the last 30 years.

RRR is touted to be the biggest film in Indian cinema, with a budget of over Rs 450 crore. It also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key appearances. It brings together two of the biggest stars from the Telugu industry – Jr. NTR and Ram Charan – and is expected to set new benchmarks at the ticket window. It’s a story written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, set in the Pre-Independence era. The movie is slated to release in March this year.

