THROWBACK: Did you know Ranbir Kapoor wasn't the first choice for Ayan Mukerji's Wake Up Sid?

Ayan Mukerji's first film, Wake Up Sid, was released 14 years ago and has since become a cherished modern classic in Bollywood. The movie featured Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead roles, with Ranbir portraying the character of Sid. In the movie, Ranbir Kapoor plays the primary antagonist. What's lesser-known about the film is that Ranbir Kapoor wasn't the initial selection for the role, and director Ayan Mukerji had a strong inclination towards casting Imran Khan instead.

Ayan Mukerji revealed Ranbir Kapoor was not the initial choice for Wake Up Sid

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and the film's producer Karan Johar initially preferred Imran Khan for the role in the movie Wake Up Sid, and not Ranbir Kapoor. During an old interview with Film Companion, Ayan Mukerji spoke about the film’s casting. Ayan had a personal connection with Imran Khan through his relationship with Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, so he was familiar with Imran before considering him for the role. He said, “Karan was early in his producer years. (After seeing the script) 'Let's find the actor', he said. This was March, 2008 and Saawariya was released in 2007. Now, I had seen the film and loved Ranbir in it. And at the same time, it so happened that I am very good friends with Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, and I had seen a rough cut of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. I really felt the film was a winner. At the same time, I mentioned it to Karan (about this). I said Imran has a lot of potential and is extremely handsome. So Karan said he was gonna take a meeting (with Imran).”

Ayan Mukerji opened up on not casting Imran Khan in the film

Ayan Mukerji mentioned that after Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’s screening, he “strongly” felt that “Imran Khan wasn't really right” for the character in Wake Up Sid. He said, “Karan met and really liked Imran, and he offered him Wake Up Sid, which he had the right to do, since he was a producer. I really really liked Imran, but after the screening of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, I felt that the part I had written, he wasn't really right for it. I can't explain that instinct, it is a gut (feeling).”

Wake Up Sid starred Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead roles and the film had hit the big screen on October 2, 2009.

ALSO READ: Ayan Mukerji wishes birthday to Ranbir Kapoor in Wake Up Sid style as film completes 13 years; PIC