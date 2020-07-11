Throwback: Did you know Sanjay Dutt entered Sridevi’s hotel room in a drunk state during Himmatwala shooting?

Sridevi witnessed an unpleasant incident while shooting for Himmatwala, when Sanjay Dutt, who claimed to be an ardent fan of the actress, tried entering her hotel room in a drunk state.

has been one of the most successful actresses Bollywood has ever witnessed. The diva was considered to be an epitome of talent and panache. In her career spanning over four decades, Sridevi had worked in over 300 movies and enjoyed a massive following across the fans. In fact, her fans not just included the commoners but several celebrities were also ardent fans of Sridevi. One such fan of the Sadma actor was Sanjay Dutt. However, did you know that Sanjay Dutt had tried entering his favourite actress Sridevi’s hotel room in a drunk state during their first meeting?

Yes! This happened during the shooting of Sridevi’s 1983 release Himmatwala also starring Jeetendra Kumar. According to media reports, when the Khalnayak actor came to know about Sridevi’s shooting in the same city, he went to meet her and started bashing the door of her hotel room and that too in a drunk state. When Sridevi opened the door, drunk Sanjay Dutt tried entering her room. While the veteran actress was quite scared, she ended up shutting the door.

Interestingly, in one of his interviews, the Munnabhai MBBS actor had also stated that he doesn’t even remember how he behaved with Sridevi in the drunk state. However, this incident did leave a lasting impact on the Chandni actress and she used to get scared even with a thought of working with Sanjay Dutt.

But as they say, time is a big healer, Sanjay Dutt and Sridevi did share the screen for the first time in 1993 release Gumrah but unfortunately, the movie failed to create a buzz at the box office.

