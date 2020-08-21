Throwback: Did you know Sanjay Dutt was thrashed by father Sunil Dutt because of his smoking addiction?

Sanjay Dutt's fans and loved ones are praying constantly for his speedy recovery. Meanwhile, read further to know what circumstances forced the actor's father Sunil Dutt to beat him up.

Sanjay Dutt’s fans have been worried about the actor ever since the news about his lung cancer diagnosis came out. The 61-year old star has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. He was already rushed to the hospital a few days back owing to complaints of breathlessness. However, he recovered only to get the devastating news soon after that. As of now, he is undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai as revealed by his wife Maanayata Dutt.

We wish him a speedy recovery and good health. In the meantime, let’s reminisce about some old memories of Sanjay Dutt that he had with his father Sunil Dutt. He once recalled getting thrashed by the veteran actor and the reason behind this was his smoking addiction. Yes, you heard it right. It so happened that the actor was once smoking secretly inside his room. It was during this moment that his father entered the room. The next thing we know is that he beat Sanju Baba with his shoes after finding out the same.

Sanjay Dutt’s relationship with his father has been portrayed beautifully in the biopic Sanju that featured . Coming to the present times, Maanayata has revealed through a statement that the actor will undergo preliminary treatment in Mumbai itself. She has also expressed gratitude towards the fans for their prayers and requested them not to make speculations about the stage of his illness. She adds that the family is facing the same with positivity and grace.

