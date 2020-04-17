Throwback: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan REJECTED Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge four times before giving a nod?

As Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will complete 25 years of release, here’s an interesting revelation about this iconic movie.

Over the years Indian cinema has given us several iconic movies which we never fail to cherish. But among these, there is one legendary movie which is cherished by everyone across the country. We are talking about and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. This movie has released in 1995 and continues to be among the favourite of the masses even after 25 years of release. After all, it gave us our ideal couple Raj (played by Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (played by Kajol) and a story which reinstated our faith in true love.

Shah Rukh’s performance as Raj has made us go weak on our knees and it did raise the bar for all the men around. Besides, this Aditya Chopra directorial played a huge role in SRK’s career and also established him as the king of romance in the industry. And while we still can’t get enough of the superstar’s charm in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, did you know King Khan had refused to be a part of the movie? Yes! He had turned down the offer four times.

According to media reports, Shah Rukh had tasted success with his negative roles back in the 1990s with his movies like Baazigar and Darr. As a result, the superstar was keen to focus on taking negative roles only. So, when Aditya approached him to play the lead role of a lover boy in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Shah Rukh Khan rejected the offer. As a result, Aditya Chopra was planning to rope in for the lead. However, Yash Chopra decided to intervene and convinced Shah Rukh for the movie.

This isn’t all. Yash Chopra also gave a million dollar advice to King Khan, which proved beneficial for him in his professional life. The ace filmmaker suggested the Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actor must take up romantic roles on the big screens if he wants to survive in the industry. And we are glad that the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor paid heed to Yash Chopra’s response as no actor could have probably done justice to Raj as Shah Rukh Khan.

Needless to say, while Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is considered as a classic, Shah Rukh and Kajol’s performance in the movie is said to be one of their career best performances as this duo not just became a hit onscreen jodi but redefined love in the most romantic way. In fact, every cine buff has a piece of their soul attached to the movie. While we still dream about our perfect man with Simran’s ‘Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye’, our hearts start racing the moment Shah Rukh wants Kajol to ‘palat’ in the movie.

Interestingly, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge marked Shah Rukh’s second collaboration with Yash Raj Films after their 1993 blockbuster Darr wherein the superstar played the role of the lead antagonist. For the uninitiated, both Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra were sceptical about roping in Shah Rukh for the role of the lead antagonist in the movie which also featured Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol in the lead. Apparently, they had got hands on some clips of SRK’s performance in 1993 release King Khan and weren’t much pleased with his act. However, with several leading stars like , Sanjay Dutt and turning down the role, the makers decided to rope in the Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman actor willy nilly.

And much to their surprise, Shah Rukh stunned both Yash and Aditya with his performance in the first scene itself. This isn’t all. Post the release of the movie, King Khan managed to steal the show and even garnered more popularity than lead actor Sunny Deol who was a well established actor by then. This even left the Ghayal actors miffed with the Darr makers.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan’s collaboration with YRF didn’t end there. They later went on to collaborate for several blockbuster releases like Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein, Veer Zara, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, etc. and each movie was a cinematic treat for the fans. Meanwhile, SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 release Zero also featuring and in the lead. While the movie failed to leave a mark at the box office, King Khan has been on a break from the movies ever since. While fans are eagerly waiting for the superstar to announce his next project, Shah Rukh will be seen doing a cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming directorial Brahmastra starring , and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

