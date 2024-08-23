THROWBACK: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan's iconic song Baadshah O Baadshah was penned on Baazigar's release date?

Shah Rukh Khan made his debut with Deewana in 1992 alongside late stars Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor. SRK then played antagonist roles in Darr, Baazigar, and Anjaam, which showed his versatility and acting prowess at the beginning of his career. Shah Rukh's Baadshah is also regarded as one of his most popular movies. Do you know that the makers of Baadshah penned its song, Baadshah O Baadshah, on the release date of Baazigar?

During the launch party of Baadshah, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that the makers of Abbas-Mustan's directorial had written the title track, Baadshah O Baadshah, during Baazigar's release.

Shah Rukh discussed how Baadshah was delayed for a long due to date hassles and other work commitments. While SRK's 1999 film was kept on hold, his iconic track, Baadshah O Baadshah, was penned six years before the movie's release.

Shah Rukh shared that the makers of Baadshah initially had a different story; however, it didn't work out. The script was rewritten; meanwhile, director duo Abbas-Mustan and SRK got busy with their respective work commitments. "...So we stopped the film there. So it's taken a lot to complete this film but this film's title was written on the day Baazigar was released. So it's been a long time, and I hope it's worth the wait," King Khan said.

For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh Khan had signed Baazigar after his close friend, actor Deepak Tijori, gave him a clearance. In an earlier interview with Indian Express, Tijori opened up on how SRK didn't commit to the 1993 movie until he gave the go-ahead.

Shah Rukh and Deepak Tijori had an "understanding" that King Khan wouldn't say yes to the makers of Baazigar until they clarified it with the latter, he added. They later worked together in Baadshah.

In Baadshah, Shah Rukh Khan was paired with Twinkle Khanna. The movie also starred late veteran actor Amrish Puri, Rakhee Gulzar, Johnny Lever and others. It was released on August 27, 1999. The screenplay of the 1999 film was co-written by late filmmaker-actor Neeraj Vora and Shyam Goel.

