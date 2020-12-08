Throwback: Did you know Tiger Shroff’s actual name is Jai Hemant? Watch

Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in Baaghi 3, was originally named as Jai Hemant by his parents. However, his name was later changed.

Tiger Shroff has been one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts. The handsome hunk made his debut with 2014 release Heropanti and in his career of six years, Tiger has successfully carved a niche for himself as an action star and has won millions of hearts with his versatility. Needless to say, the Student of The Year 2 actor has garnered himself a massive fan following who is always keen to know every single detail about Tiger.

And while the Baaghi 3 star continues to be the talk of the town for more than one reason, did you know Tiger doesn’t happen to be the star’s actual name? Yes! You read it right. Not many people are aware of this, but Tiger was first named as Jai Hemant post his birth. However, his name was later changed to Tiger. Interestingly, Tiger’s War co-star and Vaani Kapoor, who were also unaware of this fact about the young actor, were quite surprised to know about it during an interaction with Pinkvilla while promoting their 2019 release War.

Meanwhile, talking about Tiger, he was last seen in Baaghi 3 early this year. As of now, he has some interesting projects in the pipeline. The actor will be next seen in Heropanti 2 which happens to be the sequel of his debut movie and will be helmed by Ahmed Khan. On the other hand, Tiger has also announced his next project as Ganapath: Part one and had even shared an interesting first look poster of the movie.

