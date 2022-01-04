Throwback: Did you know Vicky Kaushal took acting lessons while performing on Katrina Kaif’s Teri Ore?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been one of the most talked about couples in tinselvile ever since they tied the knot in a grand wedding in Rajasthan in December 2021. To note, the couple was said to be dating each other for a while and had kept their relationship under the wraps. However, their mushy post wedding pics speak volumes about their oh so perfect chemistry. And now we have got our hands on a throwback interview wherein Vicky was seen calling Katrina as his guru as he shared an anecdote from his struggling days.

During one of the episodes of Film Companions' TapeCast Season 2, Vicky told Katrina, “You know while you are talking about your songs, I was in acting institute, this was back in 2009 and one of our exercises was to look into the camera and dance, as in we had to express it to the camera and dance to Teri Or”. While Katrina bursted into laughter and found the anecdote funny, she responded, “This is very interesting. So basically one could say that in a small way, I have had a fairly large hand in helping you craft your skill”.

To this, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor replied, “So thrilled to be sitting with my guru over here today”. Meanwhile, Katrina has been sharing beautiful glimpses of her post wedding life be it her honeymoon, first rasoi or their new home. In fact, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress had also dropped some new pics of herself wherein she was seen flaunting her mangalsutra as she enjoyed some time in her new home.