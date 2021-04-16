Throwback: Disha Patani going on a cycle rickshaw ride with her bestie in THIS photo is a priceless memory

A photo which dates back to 2014, shows actress Disha Patani enjoying a cycle rickshaw ride with her best friend. Take a look.

is one of the most influential actresses in Bollywood. Ever since the diva made her big Bollywood debut with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, she has stolen people’s hearts with her extraordinary acting abilities. The star also enjoys a massive Instagram following and each of her posts take social media by a storm. The actress often shares glamorous pictures of her photoshoots as well as snaps from her holiday getaways which are a sheer treat for fans. Recently, we got hold of Disha's throwback picture that the actress had posted on the photo sharing platform years ago which features her sitting on a cycle rickshaw.

In the photo, the Baaghi 2 actress was seen sitting next to her best friend as they took a ride in the vehicle. Disha was seen donning an animal print top paired with black pants. She can be seen flaunting her natural beauty as she smiles for the camera. “N datz how we do it! rikkkk loving it besties laddu !!” she captioned the post and also tagged her friend. Fans were surprised to see the actress being super relatable in the old photo. One of the users also expressed how proud they were of the star’s success with a comment, “There was a time when you used to roam on rickshaws and now due to your hard work you have reached this high. Huge respect.”

Take a look at Disha Patani’s throwback photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated to release on May 13, 2021. In the film, the actress will be seen next to , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. She’ll also be seen in Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria.

Also Read| Disha Patani reminisces on her Maldives vacay; Shares a throwback PIC relishing in the mighty ocean

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

Share your comment ×