Throwback: Govinda once asked Akshay Kumar 'Hero kyun nahi banta tu?' during latter's struggle days

Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest and most successful actors in Bollywood. However, things were never easy for him as he had to go through tough times to achieve success. In an old interview, the Khiladi actor once spoke about the time he met Govinda during his struggle days. Let's find out what happened between the two.

When Akshay Kumar met Govinda

During his chat on The Anupam Kher show, Akshay Kumar spoke about his struggle days. He said that at one point, he was working with photographer Jai Seth after modeling. Kumar said that, as a light boy, he was a part of a lot of celebrity photoshoots like Govinda, Jackie Shroff, Sangeeta Bijlani and Rekha, etc.

Kher then asked if he was ever noticed during shoots by anyone. To which, he said Govinda once saw him while looking at the transparencies. Kumar recalled, "(Govinda) Yu Yu dekh rahe the fir mujhe dekha. 'Oye, hai chikna tu, hero kyun nahi banta tu'? (He was looking like this then he looked at me, why don't you become a hero? You look nice.)"

Akshay Kumar on his struggle days

In October, Kumar gave an interview to ANI where he spoke about his initial days of struggle. He said, “We were 24 people living in the same house in Chandni Chowk. We all would sleep in the same room. In the morning, when we woke up for exercise, everyone would jump over each other to get out.”

Kumar added, “I swear to God, there wasn’t a single day where we did not smile or laugh. Now that we have money, sometimes we feel a bit sad, but at that time, there was nothing to be sad about; we would have dal chawal, jeera aloo, aloo gobhi, bhindi, we would eat all of this, and we were happy.”

ALSO READ: PICS: Preity Zinta celebrates Diwali with UK PM Rishi Sunak, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna; calls it ‘honor’