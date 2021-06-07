Throwback: Here’s how Abhishek & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reacted after a stewardess called her ‘Mrs Bachchan’
As one of Bollywood’s most well-known couple, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enjoy a massive fan following. The actors have had a tremendous acting career and keep their fans updated with mushy family photos on their social media handles. The two tied the knot in 2007 and are proud parents to a 9 year old daughter Aaradhya. Apart from getting recognition for their presence on the big screen, they are also known for sharing stuff about their personal lives off screen.
In countless interviews, Abhishek and Aishwarya have shared funny anecdotes and made their audience crack up with joy. Following their wedding, the actress had spoken about the moment it first sunk in that she was married. She recalled an incident when she was on a trip to Bora Bora with her husband. She revealed that a stewardess welcomed her on the flight by addressing her as ‘Mrs Bachchan’. Abhishek and Aishwarya were taken aback by the incident and burst out in laughter. “And it hit me, I’m married! I’m Mrs Bachchan!” the actress added.
In another interview with Hindustan Times, Abhishek had spoken about meeting Aishwarya for the first time. He showered compliments on his wife and pointed out the qualities she possesses. He explained that before she entered Bollywood, people considered her to be a ‘divaesque’ figure. “But anyone who knows her knows her to be genuine, down to earth, approachable and tactile. And that disarms you. You think ‘Wait a second, she’s pretty cool’. And she really is,” he concluded.
I love the couple...perfect match.. Aishwarya is lucky to be married in Bachchan family and the family is lucky to have Aishwarya as daughter in law...Aradhya is a very cute child...Stay blessed...
Stay low Aish, n focus on ur fly like ur mother in law. I can see the angry comments. U wont see such comments about actress Sai Pallavi. She is genuinely an adorable down 2 earth prominent figure.
Am sure she does that. And she is just like any other working mother who balances both get career and family. I don't think she needs you to tell this to her.
Thank you
Eww
Mrs. Bachchan lol....this stinker is never going to leave Bachchan surname
What is your problem? Why should she leave the surname? That's her husband and her family.. No girl who loves her husband would leave them or their surname. She has never misused or taken advantage of the surname. Even if she has, that is their problem.... Not yours.
What's your prblm with it anyway?
Beautiful Couple
Yuck plastic
Why do all of you only look at her looks and appearance?? Are you blind to the good things she does?
When is this obnoxious attention seeker gonna die? That's the only way we'll get rid of this trash.
I don't think she is the attention seeker here. She is doing what any other public figure does. Just cos you don't like her does not make her an attention seeker. And I think if this planet can keep trash like you in it then a person like her deserves to be on this earth
When the hell these jealous, fault finders, meanness displaying trollers gonna die, so we may get rid of them?
When will these jealous, fault finders, meanness-displaying trollers gonna die, so we can get rid of them