Throwback: Here’s how Abhishek & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reacted after a stewardess called her ‘Mrs Bachchan’

Shortly after tying the knot, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had recalled a funny incident that happened on a flight. Check out the details.

As one of Bollywood’s most well-known couple, Abhishek Bachchan and enjoy a massive fan following. The actors have had a tremendous acting career and keep their fans updated with mushy family photos on their social media handles. The two tied the knot in 2007 and are proud parents to a 9 year old daughter Aaradhya. Apart from getting recognition for their presence on the big screen, they are also known for sharing stuff about their personal lives off screen.

In countless interviews, Abhishek and Aishwarya have shared funny anecdotes and made their audience crack up with joy. Following their wedding, the actress had spoken about the moment it first sunk in that she was married. She recalled an incident when she was on a trip to Bora Bora with her husband. She revealed that a stewardess welcomed her on the flight by addressing her as ‘Mrs Bachchan’. Abhishek and Aishwarya were taken aback by the incident and burst out in laughter. “And it hit me, I’m married! I’m Mrs Bachchan!” the actress added.

In another interview with Hindustan Times, Abhishek had spoken about meeting Aishwarya for the first time. He showered compliments on his wife and pointed out the qualities she possesses. He explained that before she entered Bollywood, people considered her to be a ‘divaesque’ figure. “But anyone who knows her knows her to be genuine, down to earth, approachable and tactile. And that disarms you. You think ‘Wait a second, she’s pretty cool’. And she really is,” he concluded.

Credits :Hindustan Times

