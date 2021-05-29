Throwback: Here’s what Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek told Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after watching Sarbjit

Soon after her film Sarbjit's release, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talked about how her family reacted to her performance in the biopic. Take a look.

Over the years, has impressed audiences with her surreal acting abilities and has won numerous accolades for her breathtaking performances. The actress made her debut with the Tamil movie Iruvar in 1997, three years after being crowned the winner of Miss World 1994. One of the notable pieces of work that the actress has starred in has to be Omung Kumar’s Sarbjit. For her role in the biopic, Aishwarya won the Best Actress award at the International Film Festival and Awards of Australia.

Needless to say, Aishwarya’s family was elated to see the actress do justice to her difficult role. Her father in law and actor Amitabh Bachchan showered her with praises after watching the movie. In a live chat on Twitter, the actress revealed what Big B had to say about her work. "Paa put his arm around me and said 'acha kaam kiya. Bahut acha kaam kiya,'” she said. Furthermore, she also opened up about how her parents and brother reacted to the film. She added, “My parents were tearing up and my brother teared up and there is a lot of communication in that silence.”

After watching the film, Abhishek Bachchan also complimented her for her tremendous on-screen presence. He was taken aback by how effortlessly she was able to play the heavy film. "How did you manage to make such an emotionally draining film and still smile when you got home," the actor asked. To this, Aishwarya gave a heartwarming response. She credited their 9 year old daughter Aaradhya for helping her be balanced.

Credits :NDTV

