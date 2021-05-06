Throwback: Here’s what Mira Rajput did before taking the ‘most important steps’ of her life with Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot on July 7, 2015. Take a look at what Mira did before she got married to the actor.

and Mira Rajput’s wedding ceremony back in 2015 was the talk of the town since very little was known about the latter. The couple kept their relationship on the down-low and fans were curious to know more about the lovebirds. While the duo got to spend less time together before their special day, they have grown closer to each other ever since. Something which is evident from the mushy family photos they regularly tease their fans with.

The couple tied time knot on July 7, 2015, and became proud parents to two kids – Misha and Zain. Mira had shared her quirky side on her Instagram handle. Before her wedding with the actor, she shared her funny pre-wedding ritual on her social media. She posted a photo of her taking a foot massage on her big day, and captioned it, “Before you take the most important steps of your life, make sure your feet are well taken care of #whynot.” In the snap, Mira can be seen donning a beautiful traditional outfit as she sat on the sofa with an electric foot massager. The funny yet adorable post made netizens drop a stream of laughing emojis in the comments section.

Shahid and Mira would be celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary in two months. Last year, Mira had penned a heartwarming note for her hubby, “5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family. There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you, my love.” She also called herself the “luckiest girl in the world” and thanked the actor for being her best friend.

