Throwback: Here’s what Sidharth Shukla said about working with Prabhas & Saif Ali Khan in ‘Adipurush’

Sidharth Shukla was one of the biggest stars in the television industry. The actor has also dabbled in the world of the Hindi film industry with ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ costarring and . Earlier, rumors were rife that Sidharth Shukla had been offered a pivotal role in ‘Adipurush’. The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh in the leading parts. The venture is directed by Om Raut, who has previously helmed ‘Tanhaji’, which starred in the leading part. will be playing the antagonist in ‘Adipurush’.

Sidharth’s fans were really excited about the idea of him pursuing the mega project. However, clearing the air about the rumors, Sidharth Shukla had told Filmfare, “Honestly, it hasn’t come to me yet. So, I really don’t know if there is any truth to it or not. For me, I really don’t know because nothing has come to me.” Sidharth Shukla tragically passed away on 2 September. Several television and film celebrities paid their respect to the late actor and mourned the loss. Countless fans shared memories of Sidharth on social media as they remembered their favorite actor.

Recently, Sidharth’s family had released a press statement seeking privacy in the hour of grief. The statement read, “Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth's journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn't end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve. A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion.”

