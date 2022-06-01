Throwback: Here's what Ananya Panday said about working with Hollywood actor Will Smith in her debut film

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actors among the current generation of Bollywood celebs. Since her debut in the 2019 film Student of The Year 2, the actress has been in the limelight. And, after that, she has been showcasing her acting potential with each performance. She has worked in hit movies including Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, and others. For unversed, Ananya worked with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in her debut film. To everyone's surprise, Hollywood actor Will Smith made a special appearance in one of the songs in the movie. Earlier, in a chat with iDiva, the actress opened up about working with Smith and called him the "most-chillest person".

The 23-year-old actress said that she and Tara did not know about Will's coming to SOTY 2's sets for the longest time. "Tara and I got super excited about Will Smith being on set because we had heard the rumour from someone. I didn’t believe it at first because Punit (Malhotra) tells us everything. However, he didn’t tell us about Will for the longest time and tried to keep it a secret. A day before, while we were shooting a song, Punit casually tells us and we were shocked. When Will arrived, he seemed like the most chilled-out person. He was nice to everyone in the room. I just stared at him like a stalker and no words came out of my mouth," said Ananya.

The actress was last seen in Sakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. It also featured Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. Next, Ananya has quite a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. Ananya will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She is currently filming for Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan where she will share screen space with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

