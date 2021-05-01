Throwback: Here's what Disha Patani replied when she was asked about the one thing she would ask Tiger Shroff

In an interview, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur were asked interesting questions during a rapid-fire round. Take a look at what the actress wants to ask Tiger Shroff.

and Tiger Shroff enjoy a massive fan base and never fail to draw a smile on everyone’s faces with their cool personality. The Baaghi 2 actors have stunned fans with their performances and are most known for their incredible skills in dancing. The two have been best friends ever since their debut and have given countless interviews together and opened up about the close bond they share due to the common interests. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Disha was asked an interesting question about Tiger.

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur were asked interesting questions on various topics in a rapid-fire round. The actress was asked about a celebrity she would go to for advice on “beauty” and “acting”. Interestingly, for both the questions the star picked . During the interview, Disha also revealed what she would want to ask different celebrities. Speaking of her co-actor Aditya, the actress asked if he was actually single. When asked what she’d ask Tiger, the actress responded, “Do you have a crush on me or something?” and cast a smile.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai next to . The two actors have been the talk of the town ever since the trailer of the forthcoming blockbuster was unveiled. The film is slated to release on 13 May 2021. Tiger will be seen in Heropanti 2 which releases on 16 July 2021 and stars Tara Sutaria in the pivotal role.

Bollywood Hungama

